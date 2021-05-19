Man arrested after stabbing security guard at Victoria mall

One man is in custody following a stabbing at Hillside Mall in Victoria Tuesday night that left a security guard with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and theft under $5,000.
Police said the security guard was stabbed in an altercation with the suspect and applied a tourniquet on himself.
Officers applied a second tourniquet before the security guard was taken to hospital and later discharged, police confirmed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.
