Man arrested after stabbing security guard at Victoria mall

One man is in custody following a stabbing at Hillside Mall in Victoria Tuesday night that left a security guard with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and theft under $5,000.

Police said the security guard was stabbed in an altercation with the suspect and applied a tourniquet on himself.

Officers applied a second tourniquet before the security guard was taken to hospital and later discharged, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.