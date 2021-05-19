Menu

Crime

Man arrested after stabbing security guard at Victoria mall

The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and theft of under $5,000.
By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 3:01 pm
A stabbing at Hillside Mall in Victoria sent a security guard to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Photo: Brad MacLeod/Twitter. View image in full screen
A stabbing at Hillside Mall in Victoria sent a security guard to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Photo: Brad MacLeod/Twitter.

One man is in custody following a stabbing at Hillside Mall in Victoria Tuesday night that left a security guard with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and theft under $5,000.

Police said the security guard was stabbed in an altercation with the suspect and applied a tourniquet on himself.

Read more: Man previously shot by police at Victoria hospital re-arrested for returning with weapon: police

Click to play video: 'Victoria police release video of suspect accused of spitting on bus driver' Victoria police release video of suspect accused of spitting on bus driver
Victoria police release video of suspect accused of spitting on bus driver – Jan 27, 2021

Officers applied a second tourniquet before the security guard was taken to hospital and later discharged, police confirmed.

Read more: Victoria police investigating after remains found in Gorge Waterway

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

