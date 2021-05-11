Menu

News

Victoria police investigating after remains found in Gorge Waterway

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 10:37 pm
Victoria police say investigators were called to the Gorge Waterway after recreational divers found the partial remains of a human skull bone in early February.
Police in the Victoria area are investigating after the discovery of human remains in the Gorge Waterway.

The remains, which consist of a partial cranial bone, were found by recreational divers in February.

Read more: 29-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., fisherman still missing after boat capsizes on Fraser River

It was initially thought the bones were archeological, but testing has led investigators to believe they are not ancient.

The police statement does not state the differences between those types of remains but says the Saanich Police Department dive team, Victoria police forensic investigators and the coroners service are working jointly to identify them.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Human remains found in Hope, B.C. identified as Trina Hunt' Human remains found in Hope, B.C. identified as Trina Hunt
Human remains found in Hope, B.C. identified as Trina Hunt – May 1, 2021
