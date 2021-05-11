Victoria police investigating after remains found in Gorge Waterway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in the Victoria area are investigating after the discovery of human remains in the Gorge Waterway.

The remains, which consist of a partial cranial bone, were found by recreational divers in February.

It was initially thought the bones were archeological, but testing has led investigators to believe they are not ancient.

The police statement does not state the differences between those types of remains but says the Saanich Police Department dive team, Victoria police forensic investigators and the coroners service are working jointly to identify them.

— With files from The Canadian Press

2:02 Human remains found in Hope, B.C. identified as Trina Hunt Human remains found in Hope, B.C. identified as Trina Hunt – May 1, 2021