Man previously shot by police at Victoria hospital re-arrested for returning with weapon: police

The man who was shot by Victoria police after showing up at the hospital with a knife last month was arrested again Friday.

Police say it happened after the man returned to the hospital, armed again with a weapon.

Hospital staff noticed the weapon and called police, according to a VicPD media release.

He was arrested without incident for breaching court-ordered conditions not to possess weapons.

The man remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, continues to probe the initial incident in which the man was shot.

