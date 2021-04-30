Menu

Crime

Man previously shot by police at Victoria hospital re-arrested for returning with weapon: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 10:02 pm
A view of the exterior and main entrance to Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia on September 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A view of the exterior and main entrance to Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia on September 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

The man who was shot by Victoria police after showing up at the hospital with a knife last month was arrested again Friday.

Police say it happened after the man returned to the hospital, armed again with a weapon.

Hospital staff noticed the weapon and called police, according to a VicPD media release.

Read more: Violent assault leaves Abbotsford nurse with broken jaw, prompts calls for action

He was arrested without incident for breaching court-ordered conditions not to possess weapons.

The man remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, continues to probe the initial incident in which the man was shot.

