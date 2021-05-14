4 charged following mass drug bust in Muskoka, GTA

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged following a drug bust that took place in Muskoka and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Wednesday.

Police say officers executed four search warrants in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Mississauga and Toronto on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of four people and the seizure of numerous drugs.

Officers say they found “significant evidence” of drug trafficking and seized 360 grams of cocaine, two grams of crack cocaine, two grams of heroin, six Percocet pills and seven LSD tablets.

They also seized three expandable batons, a prohibited knife, brass knuckles, a fake firearm that turned out to be a BB gun, 24 cellphones, a money counter and more than $40,000 in cash.

James Mondaca, 32, from Mississauga, Dayan Sabando-Paredes, 30, from Richmond Hill, Jordan Francis, 26, from Brampton, and Tammy Smyth, 40, from Bracebridge, were all charged with drug-related offences.

Mondaca and Francis were additionally charged with weapons-related offences.

Police conducted the drug-trafficking investigation in the early months of 2021.

All four of the accused will appear in court at the end of June.