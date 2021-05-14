Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 charged following mass drug bust in Muskoka, GTA

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 12:09 pm
Police say officers executed search warrants in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Mississauga and Toronto on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of four people and the seizure of drugs. View image in full screen
Police say officers executed search warrants in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Mississauga and Toronto on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of four people and the seizure of drugs. Police handout

Four people have been charged following a drug bust that took place in Muskoka and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Wednesday.

Police say officers executed four search warrants in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Mississauga and Toronto on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of four people and the seizure of numerous drugs.

Read more: 29 arrested in massive drug-trafficking investigation in Simcoe, Muskoka

Officers say they found “significant evidence” of drug trafficking and seized 360 grams of cocaine, two grams of crack cocaine, two grams of heroin, six Percocet pills and seven LSD tablets.

They also seized three expandable batons, a prohibited knife, brass knuckles, a fake firearm that turned out to be a BB gun, 24 cellphones, a money counter and more than $40,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

James Mondaca, 32, from Mississauga, Dayan Sabando-Paredes, 30, from Richmond Hill, Jordan Francis, 26, from Brampton, and Tammy Smyth, 40, from Bracebridge, were all charged with drug-related offences.

Read more: 2 charged after cocaine, fentanyl seized at Barrie, Ont. hotel, OPP say

Mondaca and Francis were additionally charged with weapons-related offences.

Police conducted the drug-trafficking investigation in the early months of 2021.

All four of the accused will appear in court at the end of June.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mississauga tagbracebridge tagMuskoka tagBracebridge OPP tagGravenhurst tagGTA drug bust tagMuskoka drug bust tagMuskoka GTA drug bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers