2 charged after cocaine, fentanyl seized at Barrie, Ont. hotel: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with drug-trafficking offences after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from a Barrie, Ont., hotel on Dec. 2, Bracebridge OPP say.

In October, officers began a drug-trafficking investigation in Muskoka in relation to a fatal opioid overdose.

As part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant and seized cocaine and hydromorphone pills.

Then on Dec. 2, OPP executed another search warrant at a hotel in Barrie, seized cocaine and fentanyl, and charged two people.

One of the accused went into medical distress the following day and was admitted to the hospital.

Between the two search warrants, investigators seized nine ounces of cocaine, 44 grams of fentanyl and 145 hydromorphone pills. Police say the seizure has stopped 440 hits of fentanyl from reaching the streets, with a value of $31,250 to $55,650.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Robertson, 44, from Bracebridge, was subsequently charged with two counts of cocaine possession, crack cocaine possession, fentanyl possession, two counts of cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, hydromorphone trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

Lisa Cecy, 44, from Huntsville, was charged with cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, fentanyl possession, three counts of driving while prohibited, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with probation.

Both the accused were held for a bail hearing in Bracebridge court.

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which has invoked its mandate.

0:38 2 Toronto-area teens charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough 2 Toronto-area teens charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough – May 19, 2020