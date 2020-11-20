Menu

Bracebridge, Ont., resident charged with impaired driving, crash sends woman to hospital

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 12:31 pm
Police say three passengers were in the vehicle -- two of whom were assessed and released and one who was transported to a local hospital before they were airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-altering injuries. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Bracebridge, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash that sent a 19-year-old woman to the hospital during the early morning hours Friday.

At about 3 a.m., officers arrived at the scene on Nicholls Road in Bracebridge and found the driver trying to walk away.

Read more: Police investigate incident at Muskoka high schools

Police say three passengers were in the vehicle — two of whom were assessed and released and one who was transported to a local hospital before they were airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-altering injuries.

Brenley Wilson, 23, from Bracebridge, was charged with impaired driving, impaired driving causing bodily harm and obstructing a peace officer.

Wilson will appear in court in the new year.

Read more: Hydro One worker dead after crash involving cement, pickup trucks in Bracebridge, Ont.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded and her licence was suspended for 90 days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

