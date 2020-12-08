U-Haul truck crashes into tree, leaves 2 men with ‘life-altering’ injuries in Bracebridge, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A U-Haul truck crashed into a tree along Manitoba Street on Tuesday, sending three people to hospital, Bracebridge OPP say.

According to police, the truck was travelling on Manitoba Street near High Falls Road when it went off the road and hit the tree.

Three occupants — all men from Muskoka — were transported to hospital. One man needed to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire department.

Officers also say two of the men were airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with “life-altering” injuries.

Police say they’re investigating factors that may have influenced the crash, including impaired driving.

Police are on scene, and Manitoba Street between High Falls Road and Old Falkenburg Road are closed.

Anyone with information is asked t contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.