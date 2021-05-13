Menu

Health

Urban Indigenous adults now eligible to book 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 11:52 am
Urban Indigenous adults and their household members in Simcoe County and Muskoka are now eligible to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin is a primary care team in the region that is supporting community immunization clinics, although the organization said it’s not offering vaccines at its own clinics at this time.

Indigenous adults are able to book their vaccine at an Indigenous community clinic or at a mass immunization clinic.

The Indigenous community clinics are for Indigenous people only, while the mass clinics offer vaccines to anyone who is eligible to receive one. Both clinics offer the same types of vaccines.

The Indigenous clinics are:

  • on May 18 at the Holly Recreation Centre in Barrie, Ont.
  • on May 21 at the North Simcoe Rec Centre in Midland, Ont.
  • on May 25 at Rotary Place in Orillia, Ont.
  • on May 28 at North Simcoe Rec Centre in Midland, Ont.

Indigenous adults can book their first or second dose of a vaccine online.

