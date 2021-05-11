Menu

Health

COVID-19: 40 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 5:18 pm
WATCH: Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams announced on Tuesday that the Ontario government is pausing the rollout of the 1st dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the province out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of an extremely rare and potentially fatal blood clotting linked to the shot. He added that the decision was also made based on the increased and reliable supply of Pfizer and Moderna as well as the downward trend of COVID-19 cases.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total local number up to 11,101, including 233 deaths.

Local public health also reported 44 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing the total up to 3,910 — 674 of which are active.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario government looking to extend provincewide stay-at-home order into June

Eleven of Tuesday’s cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Bradford, six are in Innisfl and five are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Essa, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Thirteen of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and two are travel-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Meanwhile, 36.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,101 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 9,400 — have recovered, while 31 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 497,092, including 8,342 deaths.

