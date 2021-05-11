COVID-19: 40 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total local number up to 11,101, including 233 deaths.

Local public health also reported 44 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing the total up to 3,910 — 674 of which are active.

Eleven of Tuesday’s cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Bradford, six are in Innisfl and five are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Essa, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Thirteen of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and two are travel-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 36.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,101 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 9,400 — have recovered, while 31 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 497,092, including 8,342 deaths.