Global News at Noon Toronto
May 11 2021 12:25pm
COVID-19: Ontario considering extending stay-at-home order

The state of emergency has already been extended until June 2 in Ontario, however, no date has been confirmed for the possible extension of the stay-at-home order. Marianne Dimain reports.

