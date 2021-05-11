Global News at Noon Toronto May 11 2021 12:25pm 01:52 COVID-19: Ontario considering extending stay-at-home order The state of emergency has already been extended until June 2 in Ontario, however, no date has been confirmed for the possible extension of the stay-at-home order. Marianne Dimain reports. COVID-19: 15th death in Northumberland County, outbreak declared at Dairy Queen in Lindsay <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7851750/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7851750/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?