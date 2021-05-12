Another 3,400 new COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 124,727 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Wednesday morning.

This is an increase of 3,443 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Read more: Guelph mayor lays out list of demands for Ontario government

Public health reports that 118,178 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 46.3 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,171.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases in the city fell by 11 from the previous day to 151 with another 12 recoveries.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,982 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death related to the virus was reported on May 7.

6:46 Should you be concerned about already taking the AstraZeneca vaccine? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions Should you be concerned about already taking the AstraZeneca vaccine? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

In Wellington County, 17 new cases are being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,512.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by seven from the previous day to 79, with another 10 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,397.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 36 remains unchanged. The latest death connected to the virus was reported on May 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 83 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 9.2 per cent.

There are 31 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 14 in intensive care.

Advertisement