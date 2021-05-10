Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 10 2021 6:20pm
01:29

COVID-19: Ontario stay-at-home order could be extended

The health minister spoke Monday on possibly extending the stay-at-home order. Right now, it’s looking more and more like it will be extended. Travis Dhanraj reports.

