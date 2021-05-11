Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 121,284 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Tuesday morning.

This is an increase of 1,978 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 115,284 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 45.1 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting only three new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,147.

Active cases in the city fell by 23 from the previous day to 162 with another 26 recoveries.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,970 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged; the latest death related to the virus was reported on May 7.

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

In Wellington County, one new case is being reported on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,495.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by 16 from the previous day to 72, with another 17 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,387.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 36 remains unchanged. The latest death connected to the virus was reported on May 3.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 85.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.4 per cent.

There are 31 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 14 in intensive care.

