Health

Guelph Chamber of Commerce launches free COVID-19 rapid screening for businesses

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 3:19 pm
The Guelph Chamber of Commerce says it is launching a free COVID-19 rapid screening program for small and medium sized local businesses.

In a news release on Monday, the organization said it is working with Innovation Guelph on the program that will identify asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals to help reduce the spread of the virus in the workplace.

Read more: 2M Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to arrive in Canada this week

“Ensuring businesses have the proper tools so they can stay open and stay safe is critical,” said president and CEO Shakiba Shayani.

“We’re excited to continue to support businesses while contributing to the overall well-being of our community.”

Businesses with 150 employees or less in Guelph can order their free rapid screening kits.

The chamber and Innovation Guelph will be volunteering their staff time and locations to ensure the program is available to the business community.

“This project leverages community partnerships and brings an agile approach to supporting local businesses and their evolving needs, which has never been more important,” said Anne Toner Fung, CEO of Innovation Guelph.

Trending Stories
The program is part of the Provincial Antigen Screening Program and the antigen tests can be performed anywhere by a health professional or trained individual.

Read more: Ontario high-risk health-care workers eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose at shortened interval

The swab does not require lab testing and only takes about 15 minutes to get results.

More information can be found on the chamber’s website.

