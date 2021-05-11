COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands for those at risk, can’t work from home in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

People who live in Simcoe County or Muskoka and have an at-risk health condition or can’t work from home are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination.

Those with at-risk health conditions include people with an autoimmune disorder, dementia, diabetes, liver disease, heart disease, a diagnosed mental disorder or a substance use disorder, among others.

Those who can’t work from home include grocery store and pharmacy workers, social services staff and transportation workers, among others.

Everyone who is aged 40-plus will also be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday.

0:50 Ontario says high-risk health-care workers will be eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine at expedited interval Ontario says high-risk health-care workers will be eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine at expedited interval

All other groups who were previously eligible to book a coronavirus immunization may continue to do so. This includes people with the highest risk and high-risk health conditions, the first group of people who can’t work from home under Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, Indigenous adults, child-care and education workers who serve children with special needs, health-care workers, essential caregivers for long-term care residents and congregate setting residents.

Those living in the Bradford, Ont., L3Z hot spot are also eligible to book their COVID-19 inoculation. Moreover, anyone living in Bradford can get vaccinated at a pop-up immunization site.

Pharmacies and primary care providers are also offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults aged 40-plus.

In Simcoe Muskoka, eligible groups can also sign up for a same-day COVID-19 vaccine standby list.

Starting the week of May 17, adults turning 30 or older in 2021 will be eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the week of May 24, those turning 18 or older in 2021 will be eligible.