Canada election: Central Nova

Located in northern Nova Scotia, Central Nova stretches from Antigonish in the northeast to the west past Pictou.

This riding is known for being the district where former prime minister Brian Mulroney gained his seat after winning the leadership of the Progressive Conservatives in 1983.

Voters in Central Nova re-elected incumbent Liberal Sean Fraser of the Liberal Party as their MP in the most recent election in 2019.

He managed to beat out high-profile Tory candidate George Canyon. The country star replaced existing candidate Roger Mackay who dropped out for personal reasons.

Fraser first won the seat for the Liberals in 2015, following a decision from long-time Conservative MP Peter MacKay not to run for re-election. MacKay served as a cabinet minister in Stephan Harper’s Conservative government. Elizabeth May, the former Green party leader, ran for a seat in Central Nova in 2008, but lost to MacKay.

Candidates

Liberal: Sean Fraser (incumbent)

— with files from Global News’ Dexter Nyuurnibe