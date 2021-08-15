SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Central Nova

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:53 pm
Canada election: Central Nova - image View image in full screen
ELECTIONS CANADA

Located in northern Nova Scotia, Central Nova stretches from Antigonish in the northeast to the west past Pictou.

This riding is known for being the district where former prime minister Brian Mulroney gained his seat after winning the leadership of the Progressive Conservatives in 1983.

Voters in Central Nova re-elected incumbent Liberal Sean Fraser of the Liberal Party as their MP in the most recent election in 2019.

Trending Stories

He managed to beat out high-profile Tory candidate George Canyon. The country star replaced existing candidate Roger Mackay who dropped out for personal reasons.

Fraser first won the seat for the Liberals in 2015, following a decision from long-time Conservative MP Peter MacKay not to run for re-election. MacKay served as a cabinet minister in Stephan Harper’s Conservative government. Elizabeth May, the former Green party leader, ran for a seat in Central Nova in 2008, but lost to MacKay.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Liberal: Sean Fraser (incumbent)

— with files from Global News’ Dexter Nyuurnibe

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagcanada election tag: Halifax tagCentral Nova tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCentral Nova incumbent tagCentral Nova riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers