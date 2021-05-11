Menu

Crime

Police looking for suspect after series of knifepoint robberies in downtown Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 9:01 pm
A file image of a man holding a knife. Calgary police are looking for a suspect involved in multiple robberies. View image in full screen
A file image of a man holding a knife. Calgary police are looking for a suspect involved in multiple robberies. Getty Images

Calgary police are looking for a man involved in a series of personal robberies over the past two days.

On Monday and Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., six robberies happened in the downtown core.

Each time, a man approached a woman, showed a knife and robbed the victim of their cash, wallet or purse, according to police.

The incidents have been on downtown LRT platforms or along 8 Avenue S.W., with one incident in the Beltline near 12 Avenue and 11 Street S.W.

Police described the suspect as a man of average height with a slim build. In each incident, he wore dark clothing, had his head covered and wore a surgical mask or red bandana over his face.

Read more: Man charged in 2 Calgary bank robberies

Officers advise you to call 911 if approached by the man.

Police want to speak to anyone who might have information about the suspect: call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

