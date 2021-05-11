Police looking for suspect after series of knifepoint robberies in downtown Calgary

Calgary police are looking for a man involved in a series of personal robberies over the past two days.
On Monday and Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., six robberies happened in the downtown core.
Each time, a man approached a woman, showed a knife and robbed the victim of their cash, wallet or purse, according to police.
The incidents have been on downtown LRT platforms or along 8 Avenue S.W., with one incident in the Beltline near 12 Avenue and 11 Street S.W.
“We are actively investigating these incidents. Although no one has been injured, we want to make citizens aware,” police said in a news release.
Police described the suspect as a man of average height with a slim build. In each incident, he wore dark clothing, had his head covered and wore a surgical mask or red bandana over his face.
Read more: Man charged in 2 Calgary bank robberies
Officers advise you to call 911 if approached by the man.
Police want to speak to anyone who might have information about the suspect: call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments