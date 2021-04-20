Man charged in 2 Calgary bank robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Police said Tuesday they charged a man in relation to two bank robberies in Calgary on Monday, with one incident leaving an employee injured.

On April 19 at 12:30 p.m., a man disguised with dark sunglasses and a bandana entered the TD Canada Trust at 3630 Brentwood Road N.W., police said. He approached a teller and demanded money, verbally and with a note, while claiming to be armed.

Police said he left “with an undisclosed amount of money.” There were no injuries.

At 4:35 p.m., police believe the same man went inside the Bank of Montreal at 6550 Macleod Trail S.W. and demanded money from a teller while claiming to be armed.

Police said another employee saw the situation unfold and “attempted to diffuse it.”

“The suspect jumped over the counter, began yelling for money and assaulted two staff members in the bank,” police said.

“One staff member required treatment for a minor injury.”

Police said officers took the man into custody.

Brien David Brooks, 32, was charged with one count of robbery and one count of disguise while committing an indictable offence in relation to the TD Canada Trust robbery.

He was also charged with three counts of robbery, one count of assault and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace in relation to the Bank of Montreal robbery.