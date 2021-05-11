Quebec tops 11,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 pandemic, 660 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reached a grim milestone Tuesday of more than 11,000 deaths attributable to COVID-19 as authorities reported 660 new cases and nine additional fatalities.

This includes one death in the past 24 hours, while the other fatalities were retroactively added from earlier in the month to the growing tally.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus saw a slight drop by three to 540. Of those patients, there are 128 in intensive care units, a rise of five from the previous day.

The immunization campaign saw another 63,042 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered. More than 3.8 million shots have been given since last December.

READ MORE: Open letter urges young people in Quebec to get COVID-19 vaccine

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday that 50 per cent of the 30-34 age group has booked their first dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the province conducted 22,727 tests Sunday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

Quebec has seen 359,456 infections over the course of the pandemic. The death toll has now reached 11,002.

Recoveries, however, have now topped 340,000.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update Tuesday. He will be joined by Dubé and Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.