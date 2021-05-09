Two houses badly damaged in suspicious 3-alarm Surrey fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police and firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire that tore through two homes in Surrey and damaged several others.

Surrey Assistant Fire Chief Ben Dirksen said crews were called to the three-alarm fire in the 12600 block of 76th Avenue just after 5 a.m.

“The first arriving crews were met with heavy fire conditions with a house under construction,” he said.

“In the end there were three other homes damaged by this fire. The building where the fire originated is heavily damaged and destroyed, and one other building suffered significant damage as a result.”

Surrey RCMP said the home under construction was vacant, while the occupants of the second escaped unhurt. Several nearby homes were also evacuated.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police closed 76th Avenue between 128th and 125th streets, and asked people to avoid the area while they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.