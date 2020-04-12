Fire hits home under construction in Surrey, may have spread to neighbouring houses

A fire at a home under construction in Surrey on Sunday may have spread to at least one neighbouring home, officials said.
Fire crews were called to the 8000 block of 126A Street around 11 a.m.
Over 20 firefighters and eight apparatus were actively working to contain the blaze as of noon.
Reports from the scene say the flames spread to at least one neighbouring home, which is believed to have been occupied at the time.
Officials with the Surrey Fire Department said two neighbouring homes “may be affected.”
No other information could be provided due to the ongoing situation at the scene.
People are being urged to avoid 80 Avenue between 124 Street and 128 Street.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
