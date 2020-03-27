One dead after Surrey house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights area Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 11100 block of 15 Street around 6:15 a.m.

The person living in the basement suite died on the scene.

Deputy Fire Chief John Lehmann says the fire was completely contained to that suite.

“At this time based on the investigators finding we’re leading to an accidental cause of this fire,” he said. “There’s nothing suspicious.”

No one else in the house was injured.

Lehmann said fire crews are now investigating if the suite had a working fire alarm.

“It’s a tragic reminder there’s no better thing that a house can have than a working smoke alarm,” he said. “In any suite as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP said criminality in relation to the fire has been ruled out, and there is no ongoing police investigation.

RCMP say the BC Coroners Service has been called in.