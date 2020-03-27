Menu

One dead after Surrey house fire

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted March 27, 2020 5:16 pm
One person is dead following a fire at a Surrey home.
Shane MacKichan

One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights area Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 11100 block of 15 Street around 6:15 a.m.

The person living in the basement suite died on the scene.

Deputy Fire Chief John Lehmann says the fire was completely contained to that suite.

“At this time based on the investigators finding we’re leading to an accidental cause of this fire,” he said. “There’s nothing suspicious.”

No one else in the house was injured.

Lehmann said fire crews are now investigating if the suite had a working fire alarm.

“It’s a tragic reminder there’s no better thing that a house can have than a working smoke alarm,” he said. “In any suite as well.”

Surrey RCMP said criminality in relation to the fire has been ruled out, and there is no ongoing police investigation.

RCMP say the BC Coroners Service has been called in.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireSurreyInvestigationSurrey fireFraser HeightsBasement Suitesurrey investigationsurrey crews
