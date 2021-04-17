Man suffers critical injuries in Surrey house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is in critical condition following a house fire in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Friday.

Surrey firefighters were called to the home in the 13500 block of 113 Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Read more: Person found dead in basement suite after fire breaks out in Surrey Monday

Surrey RCMP said a man in his 60s was taken to hospital suffering from severe burns. Two other people suffered less severe injuries.

The Surrey Fire Service confirmed one of its firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Advertisement