Person found dead in basement suite after fire breaks out in Surrey Monday

Surrey Fire and Rescue Services and Surrey RCMP are on the scene of a fatal fire Monday morning.
A fire broke out in a basement suite under a produce store at 96 Avenue and 117B Street.
First responders in Delta also rushed to the scene as the location is close to the border with their city.
Surrey Fire and Rescue said a body was found in the basement suite but they have not provided any further details at this time.
Trending Stories
Older couple found dead in Surrey house fire
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
More to come.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments