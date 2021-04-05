Person found dead in basement suite after fire breaks out in Surrey Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Surrey Fire and Rescue Services and Surrey RCMP are on the scene of a fatal fire Monday morning.

A fire broke out in a basement suite under a produce store at 96 Avenue and 117B Street.

First responders in Delta also rushed to the scene as the location is close to the border with their city.

Surrey Fire and Rescue said a body was found in the basement suite but they have not provided any further details at this time.

1:46 Older couple found dead in Surrey house fire Older couple found dead in Surrey house fire – Jul 23, 2020

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.