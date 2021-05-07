Menu

Health

Alberta confirms 1,980 new cases of COVID-19 Friday; vaccine doses reach 1.8M

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 7, 2021 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'New wave of vaccination bookings excites, relieves Albertans' New wave of vaccination bookings excites, relieves Albertans
It's the next wave many Albertans were actually hoping for. The province opened up vaccination availability Thursday to everyone over 30 years old — and a flood of people responded. Fletcher Kent has more on the vaccine excitement.

Alberta Health reported an additional 1,980 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the province’s active case total to 24,850.

There were 659 people in hospital receiving care for COVID-19. Of those, 150 were in the ICU.

Read more: Kenney announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership between Alberta and Montana

Of the active cases, 10,859 were in the Calgary zone, 5,969 were reported in the Edmonton zone, the Central zone had 2,901 active cases, there were 1,335 in the South zone and 3,772 were reported in the North zone. There were 24 active cases not attributed to a specific health zone.

Four new deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours.

A man and a woman both in their 50s in the Calgary zone, a woman in her 80s from the North zone and a man in his 80s from the Central zone have all died.

All four cases included comorbidities.

Click to play video: 'Kenney says more appointments made for COVID-19 vaccines in Alberta than actual vaccines available, counting on additional supply' Kenney says more appointments made for COVID-19 vaccines in Alberta than actual vaccines available, counting on additional supply
Kenney says more appointments made for COVID-19 vaccines in Alberta than actual vaccines available, counting on additional supply

Over the last 24 hours, Alberta Health identified an additional 479 cases of variants. Variant cases now make up at least 53 per cent of active cases.

Alberta Health Services has shifted away from screening all positive COVID-19 cases for variants of concern, instead targeting variant screening on populations at highest risk.

Read more: Kenney says UCP caucus has ‘free will’ to decide whether to get COVID-19 vaccine

As of Friday, 1,792,312 doses of COVID-19 had been administered.

On Thursday, more than 100,000 Albertans over the age of 30 made appointments through AHS to receive the vaccine after eligibility opened to that age group.

Click to play video: 'More than 100K Albertans book COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday' More than 100K Albertans book COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday
More than 100K Albertans book COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday

On Monday, anyone born in 2009 or earlier will be eligible to receive vaccine.

To date, 205,115 Albertans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 178,149 have recovered.

