Kenney announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership between Alberta and Montana

Alberta and Montana are joining together to help truckers get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced details of the COVID-19 vaccine partnership at a morning news conference, saying commercial truck drivers who are required to transport goods into the United States will be able to receive an inoculation.

“We signed an agreement with the government of Montana to vaccinate truck drivers who are required to cross the Alberta-Montana border as part of their job,” Kenney said.

“Truck drivers have worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep the supply chain open and deliver the essential goods that Albertans need. That’s why Alberta is taking further measures to protect the health and safety of these workers.”

Kenney said about 2,000 Alberta truck drivers are eligible to be vaccinated under the program.

“By vaccinating truck drivers who travel across the Alberta-Montana border, we’re protecting them from COVID-19 infection and we’re ensuring the supply chain remains open.”

Truck drivers will be vaccinated with surplus vaccine supplies provided by Montana.

“There will be no cost to Albertans for this vaccine program as the United States government will be covering the cost of providing and administering the vaccine for the States,” Kenney added.

The announcement comes just days after Kenney shared that Alberta’s vaccine rollout would expand to include anyone over the age of 12 years old by May 10.

Albertans 30 or over (born in 1991 or earlier) were able to begin booking vaccination appointments on Thursday, and bookings will expand to include all Albertans ages 12 and up on Monday (including those who are 11 but turn 12 this year.)

Kenney said as of Thursday evening , 136,000 vaccine appointments had been scheduled through Alberta Health Services for the 30+ age group.

More information on Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine program can be found online at Alberta.ca.

