Some non-urgent surgeries to be postponed as hospitalizations rise in Manitoba

With hospitalizations continuing to increase, some surgeries will have to take a back seat again in Manitoba.
“Increasing capacity across acute care sites to care for patients has resulted in the temporary postponement of some non-urgent, elective surgeries,” said a Shared Health spokesperson in a statement.
All urgent and life-threatening surgeries will remain prioritized and Manitobans with medical emergencies will “continue to receive high-quality care when they need it”, according to Shared Health.
A technical briefing is expected Friday to go over the planning.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba show 123 people are in hospital with active COVID-19 cases and 62 people are no longer infectious but continue to require care.
There are 52 ICU patients in total, 40 of those are actively dealing with COVID-19.
