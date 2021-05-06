Some non-urgent surgeries to be postponed as hospitalizations rise in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

With hospitalizations continuing to increase, some surgeries will have to take a back seat again in Manitoba.

“Increasing capacity across acute care sites to care for patients has resulted in the temporary postponement of some non-urgent, elective surgeries,” said a Shared Health spokesperson in a statement.

All urgent and life-threatening surgeries will remain prioritized and Manitobans with medical emergencies will “continue to receive high-quality care when they need it”, according to Shared Health.

A technical briefing is expected Friday to go over the planning.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba show 123 people are in hospital with active COVID-19 cases and 62 people are no longer infectious but continue to require care.

There are 52 ICU patients in total, 40 of those are actively dealing with COVID-19.

