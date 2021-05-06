Manitoba reports highest daily COVID-19 case count jump since December, 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba reported its highest one day jump in COVID-19 cases since December and four additional deaths Thursday.

The 363 new cases mark the first time the province has seen a daily case count over 300 since early January, and is the highest one-day jump in cases since mid-December, when the province was under a strict lockdown meant to protect an overloaded health-care system.

The province says all but one of the four deaths reported Thursday are linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern, first identified in the United Kingdom.

The latest victims include a man and woman in their 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg Health region, and a woman in her 70s, also from the Winnipeg area.

Both Winnipeg victims and the man from the Prairie Mountain Health region had been stricken by the B.1.17 variant, which has been rapidly spreading in Manitoba and health officials have warned is the most prominent strain of the virus in the province.

The province also announced 214 new variant of concern cases Thursday, bringing the total number of variants reported in Manitoba to 3,003.

Of those, just shy of a third — 1,025 cases — remain active, according to provincial data, including 512 active B.1.1.7 cases.

Since the first variant was found in Manitoba in February, the province has recorded 1,897 B.1.1.7 infections, 15 cases of the P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil, and 22 cases of the B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa. Another 1,067 variant cases are listed as unspecified on a provincial database keeping track of the more-contagious strains.

The latest COVID-19 cases reported Thursday include 263 cases in the Winnipeg Health region, 23 cases in the Southern Health region, 28 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 34 cases in the Northern Health region, and 15 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

They bring Manitoba’s total number of infections reported since March 2020 to 40,442, after six previous cases were removed due to data corrections.

Manitoba’s death toll rises to 986, including 15 deaths that have been linked to variants of concern.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.1 per cent provincially and 10.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

