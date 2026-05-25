Costco’s Kirkland Signature women’s multivitamin recalled for metal pieces

Health Canada has announced a national recall of Kirkland Signature Women 50+ multivitamins due to the presence of metal fragments.
Kirkland Signature is the private-label brand owned by Costco.
Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturer Vita Health Products states that there is a “potential presence of loose metal pieces in the pill bottle.”
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The recall has been categorized as Type 2. According to Health Canada, a Type 2 designation applies to a situation in which “the use of, or exposure to, a product may cause temporary adverse health.”
The identification number is RA-82110, and the lot number is 5J46568W7.
Health Canada is advising consumers to consult health-care providers before discontinuing personal use of the affected product, or for any health concerns, alongside reporting any potential side effects to Health Canada.
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