Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Costco’s Kirkland Signature women’s multivitamin recalled for metal pieces

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 11:20 am
1 min read
Costco View image in full screen
FILE -- The Costco logo stands above a store. Costco's Kirkland Signature brand multivitamins for women are being recalled in Canada. Tom Reynolds / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada has announced a national recall of Kirkland Signature Women 50+ multivitamins due to the presence of metal fragments.

Kirkland Signature is the private-label brand owned by Costco.

Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturer Vita Health Products states that there is a “potential presence of loose metal pieces in the pill bottle.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The recall has been categorized as Type 2. According to Health Canada, a Type 2 designation applies to a situation in which “the use of, or exposure to, a product may cause temporary adverse health.”

The identification number is RA-82110, and the lot number is 5J46568W7.

Health Canada is advising consumers to consult health-care providers before discontinuing personal use of the affected product, or for any health concerns, alongside reporting any potential side effects to Health Canada.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices