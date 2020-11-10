Pallister, Roussin to announce new COVID-19 measures Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated as the press conference begins and continues on.

Manitoba’s premier and the province’s top doc will announce new COVID-19 measures Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer and Premier Brian Pallister will make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. Global Winnipeg will stream the press conference here.

On Monday, Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll continued to rise as the province reported three more deaths as well as 365 new cases of the virus, and health officials warned more public health restrictions may be coming soon.

Manitoba’s chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said Monday a health care worker died from COVID-19 as a result of the one of the ongoing hospital outbreaks. She said in the past week alone 44 health care workers have tested positive for the virus.

Siragusa said the province is looking to expand its rapid testing for health care workers, telling reporters results would come in four to six hours and would only be used for symptomatic health care workers scheduled to work in next 72 hours.

The owner of Maples Personal Care Home apologized Monday evening after Manitoba health officials said the home significantly understaffed when city paramedics and multiple ambulances were called in to help deal with the critical COVID-19-related health concerns of several residents Friday night.

Paramedics were first called to the Revera-owned private facility at 500 Mandalay Dr. around 7 p.m. and stayed for nearly seven hours, assessing at least 12 patients.

Two who died that night were part of a 48-hour span that saw seven COVID-19 deaths at the personal care home.

-With files from Shane Gibson

