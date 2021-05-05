Manitoba drops COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 45, everyone 12 and up likely eligible by May 21: official

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials are expanding vaccine eligibility for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and say all Manitobans 12 and over should be able to book a shot by May 21.

Minimum age is dropping to 45 from 50 starting Wednesday, say officials.

Those now eligible can start making appointments at 11:45 a.m., officials said during a technical briefing held for media Wednesday morning.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or through the province’s website.

More information is expected at a 12:30 p.m. press conference with Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force and co-lead Johanu Botha.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Health officials said everyone aged 12 and up will be eligible to book an appointment by May 21.

The plan would see all eligible Manitobans who want a shot vaccinated with at least one dose as early as June 11, officials said.

Previously only those 18 and over were eligible for the shot in Manitoba, but the move to include those between 12 and 17 comes just hours after Health Canada authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15, meaning that the jab is now approved for anyone over the age of 12 in Canada.

Until now, the shot had only been approved for Canadians over the age of 16.

The announcement comes after the drugmakers said their vaccine was found to be safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year-olds in a clinical trial late last month. The companies said more than 2,200 adolescents between 12 and 15 participated in the trial.

Canada is the first country in the world to extend this approval to children, federal officials said.

–With files from Rachel Gilmore

More to come…

