‘It’s already too late’: Fate of Quebec overnight summer camps in jeopardy as they await decision

The fate of overnight summer camps is in jeopardy for a second consecutive year as the Quebec government drags its feet on issuing an official go-ahead.

The Quebec Camps Association (ACQ) says one-third of its overnight summer camps will not be able to welcome campers this season.

According to a survey conducted by ACQ, the camps will not be able to comply with the new health and sanitary directives, adding that it is too late to prepare their campsites after more than a year of inactivity.

One-third of camps are undecided due to the uncertainty and costs surrounding the reopening, with many saying the deadline fast approaching.

“We really need a clear message and clear finical support,” ACQ director-general Éric Beauchemin said.

The remaining camps, according to the survey, say they are at the ready but are waiting on government approval.

“It’s already too late to start the season, but we can be ready,” said Shauna Joyce, director and association vice-president of Camp Amy Molson.

Joyce says she is confident a safe return is possible and would be beneficial for the youth.

“I think that need is evident,” Joyce said. “For those of us who run camps, we want them to open and we are pushing for that. We believe we can provide a safe and fun experience for kids, one that they deserve.”

The ACQ is calling on the Quebec government to provide $10 million this season to support local day and overnight camps.

The sum of money would ensure the survival of local camps, Beauchemin said.

Of that total, $6 million would go toward the summer camps to fund the implementation of health and sanitary protocols and support possible temporary closures during the summer.

For those camps that would not be able to reopen despite getting the go-ahead, the funding would be used to cover their fixed costs to survive the crisis, as was the case in 2020.

Day camps are permitted to open under strict protocols, as they did in the summer of last year.

The association says $4 million would be needed to supply day camps with the necessary aid.

The grant would allow a number of day camps to welcome more children this season after a drop in attendance of 37 per cent last summer.

The association says it has had numerous talks with the Quebec government concerning the reopening of summer camps.

“They have the information they need,” Joyce said.

In January, a detailed procedural plan surrounding the operation of overnight camps in the context of a pandemic was tabled.

“We have formulated plans in January and have not gotten back a favourable response,” Beauchemin said.

The association says a decision needs to be made by the end of the week at the latest.

The office for Isabelle Charest, Quebec minister responsible for sports and leisure, says discussions on the subject are on going.

No date on when an announcement on the final decision will be made.