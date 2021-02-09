Brigadoon Village is preparing for in-person camps this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s camp for children with chronic illnesses is preparing to host in-person campers this summer.

Brigadoon Village, located in Annapolis Valley, is a traditional summer camp where children’s medical needs are taken care of.

“Campers can come on Sunday and experience a residential camp, while in a safe environment,” says Jenn Ross, director of operations.

Expecting a few changes in programing due to COVID-19, the camp opened its call for applications on Feb. 1.

Since then, the camp has already received over 200 applications.

“We really see that families are keen to get back to camp,” Ross says.

Read more: Late founder of Brigadoon Village to be honoured with Order of Nova Scotia

Story continues below advertisement

Ross says Brigadoon is fortunate that most of its activities happen outdoors. While it’s months away, the camp has begun looking at how to safely operate this summer.

“What we are looking at is how our camp is set up. We will be operating within a bubble structure, so campers will be bubbled within a cabin with their counsellors.”

Programing will also look a bit different this year with public health guidelines in place, but the camp aims to run as many activities as possible.

Some activities, like the camp’s traditional all-camp game, are unlikely to happen, Ross says.

Applications will be open to anyone from the Atlantic bubble.

“Understanding that the Atlantic bubble may or may not be in place in the summer, those things are out of our control, but we’re really encouraging everyone to get their applications in.”

6:12 Summer Fundraiser for Brigadoon Village Summer Fundraiser for Brigadoon Village – Jul 22, 2020

Brigadoon hopes to accept 60 campers per camp.

Story continues below advertisement

In previous years, the camp would operate on a first-come-first-serve basis. But this year, it’s asking everyone to register at once so they can create a prioritization pool.

“We’re looking to make sure that those campers can get to camp that really need it,” Ross says.

Registration for campers will be open until May 1.

The camp is also calling for counsellors. Applications for counsellors for close on Monday, Feb. 15.

“If anyone is interested in applying to be a summer camp counsellor, it’s a wonderful experience to spend your summer,” Ross says.

Applications for campers and counsellors can be found at brigadoonvillage.org.