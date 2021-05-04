Man faces charges following west London, Ont., stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a man is facing a pair of charges following a stabbing that took place in the city’s west end last week.

The alleged stabbing took place around 8 p.m. on April 27 after an SUV stopped in front of a car travelling eastbound on Commissioners Road West at Wonderland Road South.

The driver of the SUV exited the vehicle and walked to the car before reaching inside and returning to the SUV, according to police.

Police say the victim reported that at some point during the interaction, he was allegedly stabbed by the SUV driver.

The victim called police and was later transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A 38-year-old man from London faces one count of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

1:38 1 taken to hospital after stabbing on Aylmer St. in Peterborough 1 taken to hospital after stabbing on Aylmer St. in Peterborough – Feb 16, 2021