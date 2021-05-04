Menu

Crime

Man faces charges following west London, Ont., stabbing

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2021 5:37 pm
Police say the alleged stabbing took place last Tuesday evening after an SUV stopped in front of a car travelling eastbound on Commissioners Road West. View image in full screen
Police say the alleged stabbing took place last Tuesday evening after an SUV stopped in front of a car travelling eastbound on Commissioners Road West. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say a man is facing a pair of charges following a stabbing that took place in the city’s west end last week.

The alleged stabbing took place around 8 p.m. on April 27 after an SUV stopped in front of a car travelling eastbound on Commissioners Road West at Wonderland Road South.

The driver of the SUV exited the vehicle and walked to the car before reaching inside and returning to the SUV, according to police.

Police say the victim reported that at some point during the interaction, he was allegedly stabbed by the SUV driver.

Trending Stories

The victim called police and was later transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A 38-year-old man from London faces one count of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagAssault tagStabbing tagLondon Police tagLondon Stabbing tagwest london tagCommissioners Road West tagWonderland Road South tag38-year-old tag

