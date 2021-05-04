Trespassing call ends with officer injured, charges laid: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 31-year-old man is facing three counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of assaulting a peace officer in connection with a weekend incident.

Police say they received “several calls” at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday about a man trespassing through backyards along Van Street in the city’s east end.

Roughly $1,300 in property damage was also reported and a suspect description was provided, police say.

“Police searched the area and located the suspect near Hamilton Road and Rectory Street,” police say.

“Officers pursued the suspect on foot and during the course of the arrest, one police officer was assaulted by the man.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police report that the officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.