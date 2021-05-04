Menu

Crime

London man, 48, wanted on weapon- and drug-related charges: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2021 11:22 am
Police say Robert William Prince, 48, of London, is wanted on gun- and drug-related charges. View image in full screen
Police say Robert William Prince, 48, of London, is wanted on gun- and drug-related charges. London police

London police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with a Crime Gun Task Force investigation.

Police say members of the recently formed task force, along with members of the Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Oxford Street West near Westdel Bourne on Friday.

Read more: New police task force begins work on gun activity in London, Ont.

Police say multiple firearms, replica firearms and ammunition were seized, along with a bullet-proof vest, expandable baton, hydromorphone pills, and one gram of fentanyl.

Trending Stories
Police say several firearms, replica firearms, and ammunition were among the items seized.
Police say several firearms, replica firearms, and ammunition were among the items seized. London police

Robert William Prince, 48, of London, is wanted for three counts of careless storage of a firearm; two counts of trafficking; and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone with information about the case or about Prince’s location is asked to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

