London man, 48, wanted on weapon- and drug-related charges: police

London police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with a Crime Gun Task Force investigation.

Police say members of the recently formed task force, along with members of the Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Oxford Street West near Westdel Bourne on Friday.

Police say multiple firearms, replica firearms and ammunition were seized, along with a bullet-proof vest, expandable baton, hydromorphone pills, and one gram of fentanyl.

Robert William Prince, 48, of London, is wanted for three counts of careless storage of a firearm; two counts of trafficking; and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Police ask anyone with information about the case or about Prince’s location is asked to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).