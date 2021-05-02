Climate activists blockade Vancouver’s Cambie Street Bridge Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Climate activists caused more traffic trouble in Vancouver Sunday with what is the second in a planned five days of protest.

Demonstrators with the group Extinction Rebellion blockaded the Granville Street Bridge shortly after noon.

Vacnouver police said the bridge was closed in both directions and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Five people were arrested Saturday after protesters blocked the intersection of Granville and Georgia streets, parking a boat right in the middle of it.

Police say about 150 people were part of the demonstration.

The group’s demands to government include an immediate halt to the loss of biodiversity and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

4:55 Climate change threatens life and culture for Inuit communities in eastern Canada Climate change threatens life and culture for Inuit communities in eastern Canada – Mar 31, 2021

B.C.’s target calls for a 40 per cent reduction in emissions from 2007 levels by 2030, while the federal government says it is aiming for a 40-45 per cent cut from 2005 levels by 3030.

The International Panel on Climate Change has warned that a global increase in temperatures of 2 C over pre-industrial levels will come with rising sea levels, increased droughts, floods and the possible irreversible melting of the West Antarctic ice sheet.

Average global temperatures are currently about 1 C above pre-industrial levels, and could rise to 1.5 C within the next five years, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Extinction Rebellion has become known internationally for its disruptive and theatrical demonstrations.

Story continues below advertisement

In March, six people were arrested when the group blockaded the Cambie Street Bridge to oppose old growth logging.

In February, members dumped fake blood outside the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver to demand action against climate change.