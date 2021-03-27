Activists plan to blockade Cambie Bridge Saturday to oppose B.C. old-growth logging

Send this page to someone via email

Climate change and environmental activists say they plan to blockade Vancouver’s Cambie Street Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The sit-in is being organized by Extinction Rebellion, a group known internationally for its disruptive and theatrical protests.

Demonstrators say they’re opposed to ongoing logging in B.C.’s old-growth forests, and have planned a concurrent protest at the B.C. legislature in Victoria calling for an end to the practice.

In a media release, the group says Saturday’s protests are in solidarity with a group of activists who are blockading logging access to the Fairy Creek watershed near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Supreme Court is slated to rule on a possible injunction against those activists on April 1.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cutting down ancient forests not only destroys the rarest and most biodiverse habitat we have, it also trashes an extremely effective carbon sink and disturbs the soil, resulting in further CO2 emissions,” Extinction Rebellion volunteer Kelly Tatham said in the media release.

2:09 Protesters willing to risk arrest in attempt to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew Protesters willing to risk arrest in attempt to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew – Feb 27, 2021

“These trees are a vital component of mitigating catastrophic warming and biodiversity loss on the planet and they deserve to be respected as ancient living beings — not ravaged for consumption.”

Last fall, British Columbia updated its old-growth strategy, protecting 300,000 hectares of old-growth forest and postponing logging in nine areas.

But activists planning Saturday’s protest say the province has not followed through on the review’s recommendation to halt logging in rare and at-risk ecosystems.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government also asserts B.C. still has 13 million hectares of old-growth forest, a figure environmentalists dispute. A 2020 report from ecologists argued just three per cent of those hectares actually support large trees.

Protesters are expected to gather at noon on the south side of the bridge before occupying it and disrupting traffic.

1:56 Conservationists attack NDP government over old-growth logging Conservationists attack NDP government over old-growth logging – Oct 7, 2019