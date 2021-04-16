Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Environment

Climate activists embark on a four-day protest in B.C., say more actions on the way  

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video: 'B.C. climate activists plan traffic disruptions in four-day march' B.C. climate activists plan traffic disruptions in four-day march
WATCH: Climate activists could cause some traffic delays today as they start a multi-day protest to urge government to do more to protect the environment. Jennifer Palma has more on what the public can expect both in metro Vancouver and on the Island.

Climate activists could cause some traffic delays as they start a multi-day protest to urge the government to do more to protect the environment.

Members of Extinction Rebellion Vancouver gathered for a rally at Burrard Landing In Vancouver on Friday morning to kick off a four-day journey called “Walk for Mother Earth.”

Read more: Anti-pipeline protesters block rail line near the Burnaby-Coquitlam border (Nov. 17, 2020)

Protesters planned to stop on the Granville Street Bridge and go through the Massey Tunnel on their way to Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

Click to play video: 'RAW VIDEO: Climate activists dump fake blood in front of B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver' RAW VIDEO: Climate activists dump fake blood in front of B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver
RAW VIDEO: Climate activists dump fake blood in front of B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver – Feb 27, 2021

The group is calling on the federal and provincial governments to take urgent action when it comes to climate and ecological concerns, which include Premier John Horgan’s approval of the Site C dam, failure to oppose the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion and failure to enact endangered species legislation.

Click to play video: 'Climate activists create bridge blockade in downtown Vancouver' Climate activists create bridge blockade in downtown Vancouver
Climate activists create bridge blockade in downtown Vancouver – Oct 7, 2019

Activists will end the walk on Monday in Victoria, where they plan to nail their proposed climate and ecological emergency bill to the doors of the legislature.

“For us, this is essential movement out of our neighbourhoods,” activist Quetzo Herejk said. “Not having a future for our future generations — if I really think about that, I kind of lose my voice.

“It’s really scary to think about our kids growing up and not being able to have a livable planet.”

The group is also planning a weeklong campaign starting May 1 that will include blocking streets and bridges.

— With files from Jennifer Palma

