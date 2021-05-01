Grand Forks driver clocked tripling speed limit in residential zone: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Grand Forks, B.C., are recommending criminal charges after a local resident was caught excessively speeding in a residential area earlier this week.

According to police, the 27-year-old man was clocked doing 152 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say officers were patrolling the Ruckle area that day when they spotted a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed around 1 p.m.

“Mounties were able to clock the vehicle doing 152 km/hour in a residential 50 km/hour zone,” said RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “Officers quickly turned around while the speeding vehicle fled and soon located the vehicle a short distance away, parked and unoccupied.

“Unfortunately for the driver, officers got a good look at him and he left behind some personal items in his haste to get away.”

The next day, police say they located and arrested the man, and that he is facing several charges under the Motor Vehicle Act. They say the charges relate to the vehicle’s condition and no insurance.

They are also recommending charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, noting his first court appearance will be June 29.

“This is a very scary and concerning display of driving,” said Peppler. “This happened in a residential area where many family and kids play, ride bikes, go for walk, and to think what could have happened is very disturbing.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Grand Forks Detachment at 250-442-8288.

