Ferrari impounded, owner fined, after excessive speeding on Sea to Sky highway

On the same day a Lamborghini involved in a high-profile supercar rally was one of the vehicles involved in a serious crash on B.C.’s Sea to Sky highway, a Ferrari was also caught for excessive speeding and impounded.

The Ferrari was clocked going 189 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Porteau Cove.

Squamish RCMP said the car will be impounded for seven days and the driver charged with excessive speeding.

In B.C., an excessive speeding ticket is $438 plus three penalty points on the driver’s licence and covering the cost of towing and storage fees — at least $210.

Luckily, the Ferrari was not involved in a crash, like the Lamborghini driver where six people, including two children, were taken to hospital.

A Lamborghini participating in the Diamond Hublot supercar rally on Saturday was involved in a serious crash on the Sea to Sky Highway. Whistler RCMP

B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth said when he heard the news about the Ferrari driver he had the same reaction as most British Columbians: “good.”

“The fact that someone is driving that fast, showing such little disregard for public safety, I’m glad that car was impounded.” Tweet This

Farnworth said the province has strengthened the fines and penalties for excessive speeding.

“This individual can expect significant fines and impound fees, as well as probably a review of their driving record if this is not the first time something like this has happened.”

“But quite frankly, there is just no place for this kind of recklessness.” Tweet This

The Lamborghini was part of the Hublot Diamond Rally, a high-profile supercar rally where high-performance vehicles travel between Vancouver and Pemberton, then back to Whistler.

Farnworth said when it comes to events like car rallies, the rules and speed limits have to be followed. “It’s not about getting from point A to point B the fastest, especially on a highway like the Sea to Sky,” he said.

