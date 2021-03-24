Revelstoke RCMP seize $15K in contraband cigarettes after pulling van over for excessive speeding

Send this page to someone via email

A ticket for excessive speeding in B.C.’s Interior turned into a sizeable seizure of illegal tobacco.

Revelstoke RCMP say the seizure happened last week, on Wednesday, March 17, when an officer conducting speed enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway pulled over a van doing 150 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Police say as the officer approached the van, he noticed that the van’s seats were all folded down, with the cargo area containing numerous large boxes wrapped in white plastic.

Read more: Albertans busted with illegal tobacco by Manitoba RCMP

“The officer questioned the driver, a man in his 30s, and passenger, a man in his 60s, both from Alberta,” said Revelstoke RCMP.

The officer then told the driver that the van would be impounded for excessive speed.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the officer then conducted routine checks on the two suspects.

“As a result of the information learned and the behaviour of the driver, (the officer) formed the grounds to believe a criminal offence was being committed,” said police.

“The officer, along with his partner, arrested both men for trafficking contraband tobacco and advised them of their charter rights.”

1:32 6 workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain 6 workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain – Feb 20, 2020

Police say the officers examined one box and found it contained illegal, unstamped tobacco.

They said a further search yielded 14 boxes containing 700 cartons, totalling 5,600 packs of illegal cigarettes. Police estimated the contraband at over $15,000.

Revelstoke RCMP say the driver is facing charges under the Excise Act and a ticket for excessive speeding ($368 and three points). Further, the rental van was impounded at the driver’s expense.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was released with a future court date, while the passenger was released without charge.

2:00 Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid – Dec 23, 2019

“The mandate of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services is to keep B.C.’s highways safe by enforcing those offences that cause serious injury and fatal collisions, including high-risk driving behaviour like excessive speed,” said police.

“In some cases, traffic stops lead to the discovery of criminal behaviour and the seizure of drugs, weapons, cash and other contraband.”