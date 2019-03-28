Kitchener man caught trying to cross border with $1 million worth of illegal tobacco: CBSA

A Kitchener man was arrested after allegedly trying to cross the Fort Erie Peace Bridge with more than 10,000 kilograms of undeclared loose leaf tobacco, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The CBSA says that on March 16, the man was crossing the border in a tractor-trailer which was declared to contain auto parts when an officer sent him for a secondary examination.

READ MORE: Waterloo man arrested after 74 kg of cocaine seized by border guards

Upon inspection, officers allege they discovered 102 boxes of loose leaf tobacco weighing a total of 10,178 kg with an estimated value of $1.01 million.

Robert Wilhelm Gunther has been charged with making false or deceptive statements, evasion of compliance, attempt to smuggle and unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products.