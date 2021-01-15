Menu

Crime

Albertans busted with illegal tobacco by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 4:48 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP.
Contraband seized by RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

Two Grande Prairie, Alta., residents have a court date in Brandon after a traffic stop led to a seizure of what RCMP called a “substantial amount” of illegal tobacco products on Wednesday afternoon.

The pair’s vehicle was pulled over on Highway 1 in the RM of Whitehead by Manitoba RCMP, who arrested and charged the suspects — a 44-year-old woman and 23-year-old man — with possession of unstamped tobacco offences under the criminal code, the Excise Act 2001, and the tax administration and miscellaneous taxes act.

Read more: Winnipeg man facing charges after authorities seize 3.3 million contraband cigarettes

 

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2021, in Brandon.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video 'RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids' RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids
RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids – Dec 23, 2019
