Albertans busted with illegal tobacco by Manitoba RCMP

Two Grande Prairie, Alta., residents have a court date in Brandon after a traffic stop led to a seizure of what RCMP called a “substantial amount” of illegal tobacco products on Wednesday afternoon.

The pair’s vehicle was pulled over on Highway 1 in the RM of Whitehead by Manitoba RCMP, who arrested and charged the suspects — a 44-year-old woman and 23-year-old man — with possession of unstamped tobacco offences under the criminal code, the Excise Act 2001, and the tax administration and miscellaneous taxes act.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2021, in Brandon.

RCMP continue to investigate.

