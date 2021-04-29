COVID-19: 74 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 74 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one additional death, bringing the local total number of cases up to 10,312, including 224 deaths.

Local public health also reported 76 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing the total up to 3,234 — 1,004 of which are active.

Twenty-two of Thursday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 14 are in Bradford, 10 are in Innisfil, eight are in Essa and eight are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 10 are community-acquired and two are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 29.6 per cent of the region’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.3 per cent of the population has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 10,312 coronavirus cases, 80 per cent — or 8,264 — have recovered, while 50 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 20 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at 11 workplaces, three institutional settings, three congregate settings, two community settings and one educational setting.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 3,871 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 459,477, including 8,029 deaths.

