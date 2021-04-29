Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 74 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 modelling shows ‘cautious hope’ as public health measures working, Ontario officials say' COVID-19 modelling shows ‘cautious hope’ as public health measures working, Ontario officials say
WATCH: Based on the latest COVID-19 modelling projections, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said on Thursday that the province's stringent public health measures are working to reduce cases, saying it provides "cautious" optimism thanks to people doing their part and abiding by the rules as vaccinations roll out.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 74 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one additional death, bringing the local total number of cases up to 10,312, including 224 deaths.

Local public health also reported 76 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing the total up to 3,234 — 1,004 of which are active.

READ MORE: Workplace COVID-19 enforcement blitz to take place in Simcoe Muskoka this weekend

Twenty-two of Thursday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 14 are in Bradford, 10 are in Innisfil, eight are in Essa and eight are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 10 are community-acquired and two are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 29.6 per cent of the region’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.3 per cent of the population has received both necessary doses.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 3,480 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Of the region’s total 10,312 coronavirus cases, 80 per cent — or 8,264 — have recovered, while 50 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 20 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at 11 workplaces, three institutional settings, three congregate settings, two community settings and one educational setting.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 3,871 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 459,477, including 8,029 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Front-line workers say that 3 paid sick days is not enough to protect them from contracting or spreading COVID-19' Front-line workers say that 3 paid sick days is not enough to protect them from contracting or spreading COVID-19
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDMuskoka covidSimcoe County covidsimcoe muskoka covid

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers