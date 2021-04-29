Ontario opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for adults 55+ on April 30, anticipates 18+ eligibility by end of May
Ontario’s Deputy Premier Christine Elliott announced on Thursday that the province will be opening up COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility to adults 55 and over on their provincial portal starting Friday, and hopes to start booking appointments for all adults over 18 as early as the week of May 24. Elliott also said the province is expected to receive a steadier stream of vaccine supply over the next few weeks.