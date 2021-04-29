Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: MLHU expects to meet ‘aggressive’ new Ontario vaccine targets

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 29, 2021 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for adults 55+ on April 30, anticipates 18+ eligibility by end of May' Ontario opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for adults 55+ on April 30, anticipates 18+ eligibility by end of May
Ontario’s Deputy Premier Christine Elliott announced on Thursday that the province will be opening up COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility to adults 55 and over on their provincial portal starting Friday, and hopes to start booking appointments for all adults over 18 as early as the week of May 24. Elliott also said the province is expected to receive a steadier stream of vaccine supply over the next few weeks.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit believes it will be able to meet the “aggressive” provincial targets to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to all adults as of May 24, starting with expanding access to those aged 55 and older on Friday.

The province announced Thursday afternoon that vaccine bookings would expand to those 55 and older on Friday and that it expects people aged 30 and older to be eligible to start booking vaccination appointments the week of May 17 followed by those 18 and older on May 24.

Read more: COVID-19: MLHU expanding vaccination to eligible child-care workers

MLHU medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie says they’ll also be expanding vaccine bookings to those 55 and older starting 8 a.m. Friday and he’s confident the health unit will meet the rest of the timeline the province has put forward.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The provincial timetable is aggressive. We believe will be able to more or less keep pace here in Middlesex and London within a couple of days,” Mackie said Thursday.

“We hope to be able to open very soon as well to 50-plus and … to that first group of employees who can’t work from home at some point next week. We don’t have a date on that, but we will do our best to make that happen next week as well.”

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone at 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

More information to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDCOVID-19 VaccineMiddlesex London Health UnitmlhuOntario Vaccinecovid-19 vaccine access

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers