COVID-19: MLHU expects to meet ‘aggressive’ new Ontario vaccine targets

The Middlesex-London Health Unit believes it will be able to meet the “aggressive” provincial targets to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to all adults as of May 24, starting with expanding access to those aged 55 and older on Friday.

The province announced Thursday afternoon that vaccine bookings would expand to those 55 and older on Friday and that it expects people aged 30 and older to be eligible to start booking vaccination appointments the week of May 17 followed by those 18 and older on May 24.

MLHU medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie says they’ll also be expanding vaccine bookings to those 55 and older starting 8 a.m. Friday and he’s confident the health unit will meet the rest of the timeline the province has put forward.

“The provincial timetable is aggressive. We believe will be able to more or less keep pace here in Middlesex and London within a couple of days,” Mackie said Thursday.

“We hope to be able to open very soon as well to 50-plus and … to that first group of employees who can’t work from home at some point next week. We don’t have a date on that, but we will do our best to make that happen next week as well.”

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone at 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

