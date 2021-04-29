COVID-19: Ontario to provide update on vaccine rollout Thursday

Ontario will be announcing an update to its vaccination rollout plan today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to speak this afternoon.
A total of 4,907,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario.
The province says 365,166 people have been fully inoculated.
According to Wednesday’s daily report, over 116,000 doses had been given in the province in the past 24 hours.
Premier Doug Ford remains in self-isolation after possible exposure to the virus.View link »
