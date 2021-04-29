Menu

Health

COVID-19: Ontario to provide update on vaccine rollout Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2021 7:52 am
Click to play video: 'Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives at Toronto’s Pearson Airport' Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives at Toronto’s Pearson Airport
WATCH ABOVE: A shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Wednesday morning after a delay reportedly related to quality-assurance testing, which the federal government had said earlier in the month would cut the shipment in half.

Ontario will be announcing an update to its vaccination rollout plan today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to speak this afternoon.

Read more: Ontario’s COVID-19 paid sick leave program to include 3 days for workers

A total of 4,907,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario.

The province says 365,166 people have been fully inoculated.

Read more: COVID-19: Toronto partners with Vaccine Hunters Canada volunteer group to share vaccine information

According to Wednesday’s daily report, over 116,000 doses had been given in the province in the past 24 hours.

Premier Doug Ford remains in self-isolation after possible exposure to the virus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
