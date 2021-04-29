Menu

Health
April 29 2021 4:00am
01:52

Former long-term care inspector calls for fines for Ontario long-term care homes

A former long-term care inspector is calling on Ontario’s Ford government to hire more inspectors and institute fines for repeated violations in nursing homes.

