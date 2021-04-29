Global News Morning Toronto April 29 2021 9:49am 04:54 Ontario LTC’s poorly prepared for COVID-19: AG Report Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO Canada’s National Seniors Advocacy Organization, reacts to the findings of the Auditor General’s report on Ontario’s long term care sector. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7819479/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7819479/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?